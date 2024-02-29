Back to top

Red Robin (RRGB) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Red Robin (RRGB - Free Report) reported $309 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.5%. EPS of -$0.66 for the same period compares to -$1.35 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $304.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.43, the EPS surprise was -53.49%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Red Robin performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Number of restaurants - Total: 506 versus 509 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant revenue - YoY change: -2.7% versus the three-analyst average estimate of -0.3%.
  • Number of restaurants - Franchised: 91 compared to the 92 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Number of restaurants - Company-owned: 415 versus 418 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Franchise and other revenues: $8.04 million versus $7.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -30% change.
  • Revenues- Restaurant revenue: $300.99 million compared to the $296.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8% year over year.
Shares of Red Robin have returned -14.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

