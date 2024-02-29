See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Adv (PAMCX)
PUTNAM LARGE CAP VALUE Y (PEIYX)
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Here are the funds that have achieved the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and have low fees.
If you are looking to diversify your portfolio, consider T. Rowe Price Mid-Cap Growth Adviser (PAMCX - Free Report) . PAMCX is a Mid Cap Growth mutual fund. These funds aim to target companies with a market capitalization between $2 billion and $10 billion that are also expected to exhibit more extensive growth opportunities for investors than their peers. This fund is a winner, boasting an expense ratio of 1.01%, management fee of 0.61%, and a five-year annualized return track record of 9.41%.
Putnam Large Cap Value Y (PEIYX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.65%. Management fee: 0.47%. PEIYX is a part of the Large Cap Value category, and invests in equities with a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, but whose share prices do not reflect their intrinsic value. This fund has managed to produce a robust 13.15% over the last five years.
Principal Large Cap Growth I J (PLGJX - Free Report) : 0.8% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. PLGJX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. The fund is mainly invested in equities, has a long reputation of salutary performance, and has yearly returns of 13.99% over the last five years.
We hope that your investment advisor (if you use one) has you invested in one or all of the top-ranked mutual funds we've reviewed. But if that isn't the case, it might be time to have a conversation or reconsider this vitally important relationship.