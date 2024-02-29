Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Melco (MLCO) Q4 Earnings

Melco Resorts (MLCO - Free Report) reported $1.09 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 224.4%. EPS of $0.13 for the same period compares to -$0.51 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 billion, representing a surprise of +0.64%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +333.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.03.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Melco performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average Daily Rate - Altira Macau: $135 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $141.50.
  • Average Daily Rate - City of Dreams: $199 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $207.50.
  • Revenue Per Available Room - City of Dreams: $186 versus $190.92 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Occupancy Rate - City of Dreams: 93% compared to the 92% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Revenue Per Available Room - Altira Macau: $127 compared to the $133.83 average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Occupancy Rate - Altira Macau: 94% versus 94.5% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Revenue- Mocha and Other: $28.70 million compared to the $30.29 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- Altira Macau: $33.60 million compared to the $29.88 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net Revenue- City of Dreams Manila: $120.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $136.26 million.
  • Net Revenue- Studio City: $302.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $301.35 million.
  • Net Revenue- City of Dreams: $559.80 million versus $550.59 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Mocha and Other: $6.02 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $7.11 million.
Shares of Melco have returned +5.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

