REV Group (REVG) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

REV Group (REVG - Free Report) reported $586 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 0.4%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.55% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $577.08 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.09, the EPS surprise was +177.78%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how REV Group performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Recreation: $169.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $200 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -25%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate & Other: -$7.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$8.40 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Recreation: $11.60 million versus $11.06 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of REV Group have returned +6.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.9% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

