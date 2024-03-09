We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Shell (SHEL) Gained Today
Shell (SHEL - Free Report) closed at $64.32 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.11% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.65% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.18%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.16%.
The the stock of oil and gas company has risen by 1.09% in the past month, lagging the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.75% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Shell in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $2, indicating a 28.06% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $85.78 billion, down 3.64% from the year-ago period.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $8 per share and revenue of $351.54 billion. These totals would mark changes of -4.76% and +8.77%, respectively, from last year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Shell. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.34% higher within the past month. Right now, Shell possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Shell is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.03. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 7.28.
Investors should also note that SHEL has a PEG ratio of 2.01 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The average PEG ratio for the Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry stood at 1.54 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Oil and Gas - Integrated - International industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, which puts it in the bottom 29% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.