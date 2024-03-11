Back to top

Ballard (BLDP) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Ballard Power Systems (BLDP - Free Report) reported $46.75 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 128.1%. EPS of -$0.16 for the same period compares to -$0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +36.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $34.33 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was -33.33%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ballard performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Application- HD Mobility Subtotal: $29 million versus $27.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Application- Emerging and Other Markets: $4.90 million versus $4.65 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Application- Stationary: $12.80 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $6.60 million.
Shares of Ballard have returned +2.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

