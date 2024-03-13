We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Victory Capital (VCTR) Sees 3% Sequential Rise in February AUM
Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (VCTR - Free Report) reported assets under management (AUM) of $164.9 billion for February 2024. This reflected a 2.9% rise from $160.2 billion as of Jan 31, 2024.
By asset class, VCTR’s U.S. Mid Cap Equity AUM grew 4.4% from the January level to $31.3 billion. The U.S. Small Cap Equity AUM of $15.7 billion increased 3%. The Global/Non-U.S. Equity AUM rose 3.4% to $17.1 billion. The U.S. Large Cap Equity AUM improved 5.5% to $13.5 billion.
Also, Victory Capital recorded $56.4 billion in Solutions, up 3.2% from January 2024. Money Market/Short-Term assets rose 1.1% from January 2024 to $3.3 billion. However, the Alternative Investments asset balance declined 1% on a sequential basis to $3.4 billion. Fixed Income AUM was $24.2 billion, which declined marginally from the prior month.
The sound positioning of VCTR's integrated multi-boutique business model in a rapidly evolving industry and the effectiveness of the distribution platform are likely to support its performance in the near term.
VCTR shares have gained 16.9% over the past six months compared with the industry's growth of 22.5%.
Currently, Victory Capital carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
Competitive Landscape
Cohen & Steers, Inc. (CNS - Free Report) reported a preliminary AUM of $79.6 billion as of Feb 29, 2024. This reflected a marginal rise from the prior month's level.
The increase in CNS’s AUM was due to market appreciation of $1.2 billion, partly offset by net outflows of $683 million and distributions of $155 million.
Cohen & Steers recorded total institutional accounts of $31.5 billion at the end of February 2024, falling 1.5% from the January 2024-end level. Of the total institutional accounts, advisory accounts were $17.4 billion, while the rest were sub-advisory.
Invesco (IVZ - Free Report) announced a preliminary AUM of $1,630.9 billion for February 2024, reflecting a 3% rise from the previous month-end.
IVZ delivered net long-term inflows of $1.8 billion in the month. Non-management fee-earning net inflows were $1.9 billion and money market net inflows were $3.5 billion. IVZ’s AUM was positively impacted by favorable market returns, which increased AUM by $42 billion. FX decreased AUM by $2.6 billion.