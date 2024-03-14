We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Carlyle Group (CG) Could Be a Great Choice
Whether it's through stocks, bonds, ETFs, or other types of securities, all investors love seeing their portfolios score big returns. But for income investors, generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments is your primary focus.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Carlyle Group in Focus
Carlyle Group (CG - Free Report) is headquartered in Washington, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of 15.56% since the start of the year. Currently paying a dividend of $0.35 per share, the company has a dividend yield of 2.98%. In comparison, the Financial - Investment Funds industry's yield is 4%, while the S&P 500's yield is 1.58%.
Taking a look at the company's dividend growth, its current annualized dividend of $1.40 is up 1.8% from last year. Carlyle Group has increased its dividend 2 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 3.39%. Looking ahead, future dividend growth will be dependent on earnings growth and payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Carlyle's current payout ratio is 43%. This means it paid out 43% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
CG is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $3.87 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 19.44%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. However, not all companies offer a quarterly payout.
For instance, it's a rare occurrence when a tech start-up or big growth business offers their shareholders a dividend. It's more common to see larger companies with more established profits give out dividends. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. With that in mind, CG is a compelling investment opportunity. Not only is it a strong dividend play, but the stock currently sits at a Zacks Rank of 3 (Hold).