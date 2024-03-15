We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Linde (LIN) Stock Moves -0.2%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Linde (LIN - Free Report) reached $473.94, with a -0.2% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.35%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
Shares of the gas supplier have appreciated by 13.5% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Basic Materials sector's gain of 9.01% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
The upcoming earnings release of Linde will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.68, up 7.6% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.34 billion, up 1.77% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $15.58 per share and a revenue of $34.47 billion, demonstrating changes of +9.72% and +4.91%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Linde. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.29% higher. Linde is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Linde currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 30.48. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.97.
We can additionally observe that LIN currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.1. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As the market closed yesterday, the Chemical - Specialty industry was having an average PEG ratio of 2.14.
The Chemical - Specialty industry is part of the Basic Materials sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.