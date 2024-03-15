Back to top

Phreesia (PHR) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Phreesia (PHR - Free Report) reported $95.01 million in revenue for the quarter ended January 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24%. EPS of -$0.56 for the same period compares to -$0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.01% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $93.13 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.58, the EPS surprise was +3.45%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Phreesia performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average healthcare services Clients: 3,962 versus the four-analyst average estimate of 3,957.
  • Average revenue per healthcare services client: $17.46 million compared to the $17.29 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Patient payment volume: $977 million compared to the $979.04 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenus- Subscription and related services: $45.65 million versus $45.14 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +27.5% change.
  • Revenus- Network solutions: $25.84 million compared to the $24.66 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +23.1% year over year.
  • Revenus- Payment processing fees: $23.51 million compared to the $23.24 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.9% year over year.
Shares of Phreesia have returned -14.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

