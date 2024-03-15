We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
VirTra, Inc. (VTSI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, VirTra, Inc. (VTSI - Free Report) reached $9.12, with a +0.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock outperformed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.29%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.35%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.3%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 28.7% in the past month, lagging the Aerospace sector's gain of 0.85% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.42%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of VirTra, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.13, reflecting no change from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $9.95 million, indicating a 14.37% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for VirTra, Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. VirTra, Inc. is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, VirTra, Inc. is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 12.96. This represents no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.96.
Meanwhile, VTSI's PEG ratio is currently 0.43. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Electronics - Military industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.43 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Electronics - Military industry is part of the Aerospace sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.