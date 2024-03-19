We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
CrowdStrike (CRWD) Boosts Falcon XDR Platform With NVIDIA's AI
CrowdStrike (CRWD - Free Report) and NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) have collaborated to combine the latter's powerful artificial intelligence (AI) computing capabilities with CRWD's Falcon XDR platform. This partnership allows customers to use the Falcon platform data alongside NVDA's AI tools, such as the innovative NIM microservices.
This collaboration enables the development of custom and secure generative AI models for both CrowdStrike and NVIDIA customers. The partnership not only helps customers meet necessary security requirements but also boosts the adoption of AI technologies for business growth and value creation. Cybersecurity fundamentally deals with data. By processing more data, enterprises can detect and address security events.
CRWD's Falcon platform generates vast amounts of high-quality security data daily, reaching into the petabytes. Within the Falcon platform, there is a beneficial data cycle where threat intelligence is collected, models are built and trained, and customers are protected.
By utilizing NVIDIA's accelerated computing, Morpheus and NIM microservices, CrowdStrike will introduce custom LLM-powered applications to the enterprise while enhancing security and efficiency.
CrowdStrike works with multiple technology partners to design go-to-market strategies that combine its platform with products or services provided by these partners. The company partnered with industry leaders like Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , International Business Machines (IBM - Free Report) and Google Cloud.
CrowdStrike and Amazon Web Services provide full protection for building, running and securing applications. IBM’s Security QRadar and Security Resilient integrate with CRWD’s Falcon platform for enhanced threat management.
CRWD and Google Cloud offer customers layered security, enhanced visibility and workload protection across hybrid cloud setups.
Currently, CRWD and AMZN carry a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) each. Further, NVDA sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and IBM carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) at present. Shares of CRWD, NVDA, AMZN and IBM have returned 141.9%, 241.5%, 78.6% and 52.2%, respectively, in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.