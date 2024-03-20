We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
In the latest market close, Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) reached $12.61, with a -1.41% movement compared to the previous day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.83%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.39%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the real estate investment trust had lost 8.58% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's gain of 2.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.97% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Arbor Realty Trust is projected to report earnings of $0.45 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 27.42%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $310.74 million, indicating a 5.25% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $1.82 per share and a revenue of $1.18 billion, representing changes of -19.11% and -11.69%, respectively, from the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Arbor Realty Trust. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.98% downward. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Arbor Realty Trust is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 7.05. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 7.58.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 177, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.