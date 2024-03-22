We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why AGNC Investment (AGNC) Dipped More Than Broader Market Today
In the latest market close, AGNC Investment (AGNC - Free Report) reached $9.78, with a -0.51% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.14% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust witnessed a gain of 4.02% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Finance sector with its gain of 4.92% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of AGNC Investment in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect AGNC Investment to post earnings of $0.53 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 24.29%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $360.85 million, up 468.21% from the prior-year quarter.
Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $2.09 per share and revenue of $1.44 billion. These totals would mark changes of -19.92% and +686.15%, respectively, from last year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for AGNC Investment. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. AGNC Investment currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, AGNC Investment is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 4.7. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 7.85 of its industry.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 179, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.