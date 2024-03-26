We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Q2 Holdings (QTWO) to Improve Blaze's Digital Banking Operations
Q2 Holdings (QTWO - Free Report) recently announced that it has secured a contract from the Blaze Credit Union (“Blaze”) to support the latter with digital banking technology. Under the agreement, QTWO will provide a unique and personalized digital banking experience to Blaze’s customers.
Blaze Credit Union evolved through the merger of Hiway Credit Union and SPIRE Credit Union. Blaze selected Q2 Holdings on the basis of its previous experience when QTWO worked closely with Hiway Credit Union. The company stated in the press release that it has a history of providing a stable and innovative digital banking platform.
Blaze Credit Union will also use solutions like Q2 Centrix DTS and Q2 Patrol. Additionally, QTWO will also enable Blaze with its Business End to End Auto Enrollment and Integrated Card Management and Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management solutions.
Q2 Centrix DTS is a dispute management tool that safeguards and automates customer correspondence, management alerts and timeline-sensitive actions. Q2 Patrol solution is a security tool that provides an additional layer of monitoring by behavior analysis and device details.
The Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management solution integrates financial operations and digital banking, making it a unified platform for comprehensive account management.
QTWO Gains From Its Banking Customers
Q2 Holdings faces stiff competition in the digital banking space from various players, such as Alkami Technology (ALKT - Free Report) , NCR Voyix Corporation (VYX - Free Report) and Jack Henry and Associates (JKHY - Free Report) .
Alkami Technology and NCR Voyix compete with Q2 Holdings in the SMB sector of digital banking space and Jack Henry and Associates competes in the processing side of digital banking.
Despite this, QTWO has distinguished itself as a leading digital banking provider by offering retail, small business and commercial solutions on one platform. These solutions have been proven to assist financial institutions in increasing their deposits.
In the fourth quarter of 2023, Q2 Holdings secured major clients within the banking sector, with seven of the top 15 North American banks now utilizing its relationship pricing solutions.
The company is also benefiting from winning contracts in retail, small business and commercial digital banking across the Tier 2 and 3 segments. During the fourth quarter of 2023 earnings call, QTWO highlighted the positive macroeconomic factors contributing to its growth.
The company expects its revenues for fiscal 2024 in the range of $683-$689 million. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $685.89 million.