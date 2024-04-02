We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Top Stock Picks for Week of April 1, 2024
Arm Holdings Limited (ARM - Free Report) provides processor designs and software platforms.Arm Holdings is critical to the AI buildout because its chip designs power a vast array of devices, enabling efficient and scalable processing necessary for the proliferation of AI technologies across various industries and applications. The company was by far the most successful IPO of 2023. Since going public in September, the stock is up some 107%! ARM has three essential qualities that make a pullback buy attractive. The pullback is the second to the 50-day moving average (likely to be high reward-to-risk), the stock is institutional quality (institutions tend to support stocks at the 10-week MA), and ARM is part of the strongest industry (a key driver of stocks). The stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with analysts revising their earnings expectations positively across the board amid the AI frenzy.
NetApp (NTAP - Free Report) provides enterprise storage as well as data management software and hardware products and services.NetApp’s performance is benefiting from solid momentum across its expanded all-flash product portfolio and continued operational discipline. In Q3, the company’s All-Flash Array Business’s annualized revenue run rate (ARR) was $3.4 billion, up 21% year over year. The company’s advanced portfolio of ransomware protection solutions is likely to gain momentum amid rising cybersecurity risks. The company’s hyper-scaler partnerships and natively integrated storage services will help to tap the growing demand in generative AI. Frequent product launches is a tailwind. Strategic acquisitions have played a pivotal role in driving its top-line performance. Momentum investors should take note of this Computer and Technology stock. NTAP has a Momentum Style Score of B, and shares are up by double digits over the past four weeks. Nine analysts revised their earnings estimate upwards in the last 60 days for fiscal 2024.