Progressive's (PGR) Q1 Earnings, Revenues Top, Premiums Rise Y/Y
The Progressive Corporation’s (PGR - Free Report) first-quarter 2024 earnings per share of $3.83 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.20. The bottom line improved nearly eight times year over year.
Shares gained 2.8% in the pre-market trading session to reflect the outperformance.
Behind the Headlines
Net premiums written were $19 billion in the quarter, up 18% from $16.1 billion a year ago. Premiums beat our estimate of $17.6 billion.
Net premiums earned grew 19% to $16 billion and beat our estimate of $14.4 billion.
Operating revenues of $17.1 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.4% and increased 20.1% year over year.
Net realized gain on securities was $115.6 billion compared with $71.8 million in the year-ago quarter.
Total expenses of $14.4 billion increased 4% year over year.
Combined ratio — the percentage of premiums paid out as claims and expenses — improved 1290 basis points (bps) from the prior-year quarter’s level to 86.1.
March Policies in Force
Policies in force were soft in the Personal Auto segment, increasing 7% from the year-ago month’s figure to 20.4 million. Special Lines improved 8% to 6.1 million.
In Progressive’s Personal Auto segment, Direct Auto increased 8% year over year to 11.9 million, while Agency Auto increased 5% to 8.6 million.
Progressive’s Commercial Auto segment rose 3% year over year to 1.1 million. The Property business had 3.2 million policies in force, up 10%.
Financial Update
Progressive’s book value per share was $37.24 as of Mar 31, 2024, up 33.7% from $27.97 as of Mar 31, 2023.
Return on equity in March 2024 was 34% compared with 0.1% a year ago. The total debt-to-total capital ratio improved 350 bps to 24.
Zacks Rank
Progressive currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
