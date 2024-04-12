We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Zscaler (ZS) Signs Agreement to Acquire Airgap Networks
Zscaler (ZS - Free Report) announced that it signed an agreement to acquire Airgap Networks. Notably, Airgap Networks is a managed software-as-a-service (SaaS) that provides Zero Trust security and networking services to businesses. The solution is known for minimizing attack surface and costs.
Airgap Networks is a fully cloud-managed solution, offering secure access, agentless segmentation and rapid deployment. It provides a cost-effective solution for implementing Zero Trust Segmentation across branches, campuses, factories and data centers, including IoT/OT devices and critical infrastructure.
This partnership is set to bring a number of features to Zscaler’s portfolio that include the implementation of Zero Trust principles across LAN devices, reducing the internal attack surface. The solution also enables real-time device discovery and functions like ransomware kill switch, disabling non-essential device communications. This technology eliminates lateral threat movement on campus and OT networks.
Zscaler, Inc. Price and Consensus
Zscaler, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Zscaler, Inc. Quote
The solution also removes the necessity for vulnerable east-west firewalls and outdated security tools like Network Access Control. This simplifies operations and reduces costs. Furthermore, the solution can monitor and manage traffic from both managed and unmanaged devices across various networks without needing modifications to existing switching and routing setups.
This is one of the many acquisitions that Zscaler has done in recent times. ZS has acquired companies like Avalor, Canonic and Shiftright in 2024, 2023 and 2022, respectively.
Zscaler acquired Avalor to add the Data Fabric for Security solution to its product portfolio. This acquisition gave ZS real-time AI-driven security insights and threat prevention capabilities.
The acquisition of Canonic helped the company to address SaaS supply chain attacks. With the acquisition of Shiftright, ZS has now gained the capability for closed-loop security workflow automation.
Zacks Rank and Other Stocks to Consider
Currently, the company carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). ZS shares have surged 74.5% in the past year.
Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader technology sector are NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) , Bentley Systems (BSY - Free Report) and CyberArk Software (CYBR - Free Report) . NVDA and BSY sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, and CYBR carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NVIDIA’s 2025 earnings per share has been revised upward by 62 cents to $23.84 in the past 30 days. Shares of NVDA have skyrocketed 242% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Bentley Systems' 2024 earnings per share has been revised downward by a penny to $1.01 in the past 30 days. Shares of BSY have gained 19.7% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CyberArk’s 2024 earnings per share has been revised upward by a penny to $1.76 cents in the past 30 days. Shares of CYBR have rallied 91.5% in the past year.