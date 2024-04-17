We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Is Netflix (NFLX) a Buy Heading into its Upcoming Earnings Announcement?
Streaming pioneer Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) is set to report first-quarter results on Thursday after the bell. Netflix, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has exceeded the earnings mark in three of the past four quarters. But with the market pulling back for the first time in 2024, is NFLX a buy before the announcement?
Analysts are expecting NFLX to deliver quarterly earnings of $4.50 per share, reflecting a 56.3% improvement relative to the same quarter in the prior year. Revenues of $9.26 billion would mark a 13.4% jump versus the year-ago period.
Netflix is benefitting from its growing subscriber base and a crackdown on password-sharing. The streaming giant has delivered a trailing four-quarter average earnings surprise of 5.4%.
Shares have handily outperformed the market in 2024 with a better than 25% return. Our proprietary Zacks Earnings ESP predicts another earnings beat for the upcoming announcement.