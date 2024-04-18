We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MetLife (MET) Launches Savings Calculator to Educate Pet Parents
MetLife, Inc. (MET - Free Report) recently rolled out its new savings calculator in a bid to educate pet parents about the benefits of pet health insurance in their pockets. MET’s pet insurance allows pet parents to save money from sudden accidents, illnesses and preventive care. MET’s insurance plans can help pet parents get reimbursed for up to 90% of their bills.
This move bodes well as MET will attract new customers and benefit from improved premiums in the future. This will also solidify MetLife’s position as a market leader in U.S. group benefits by enabling the company to offer pet insurance to potential customers.
Per a survey from MetLife Pet and OnePoll, pet parents’ most expensive costs were related to health needs. 45% of people mentioned their pet going through a major health problem last year, and 82% of pet parents mentioned not being financially prepared for it. The survey also highlighted that only 58% of pet parents own pet medical insurance, leaving a huge gap for MET to cater to by offering pet insurance solutions.
MetLife’s pet insurance is a relief for pet parents in this regard. MET offers family plans for pets and is very flexible in terms of coverage, previous records requirements etc. MET is exceptional due to these features and competitive rates. MET aims to reduce the out-of-pocket costs for pet parents covering accidents, preventive care and illnesses. MET will not just support pet parents financially but also by being available through a live 24/7 vet chat, counselling support, and provide lost pet coverage.
Shares of MetLife have gained 4.2% year to date compared with the industry’s 2.4% growth. MET currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
