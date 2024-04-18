Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Old Second Bancorp (OSBC - Free Report) reported $70.28 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 1.6%. EPS of $0.47 for the same period compares to $0.52 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $69.5 million, representing a surprise of +1.13%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -2.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Old Second Bancorp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 53.6% compared to the 52.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4.6% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.6%.
  • Total interest earning assets - Average Balance: $5.28 billion versus $5.32 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total noninterest income: $10.50 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $9.75 million.
  • Other income: $1.03 million versus $0.96 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net interest and dividend income: $59.78 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $59.61 million.
  • Wealth management: $2.56 million versus $2.55 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Change in cash surrender value of BOLI: $1.17 million compared to the $0.52 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Card related income: $2.38 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.39 million.
  • Financial Services- Service charges on deposits: $2.42 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $2.48 million.
  • Net Interest Income (FTE): $60.14 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $60.50 million.
  • Net gain (loss) on sales of mortgage loans: $0.31 million versus $0.31 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Old Second Bancorp here>>>

Shares of Old Second Bancorp have returned -0.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (OSBC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise