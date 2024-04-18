Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for April 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

AFC Gamma, Inc. (AFCG - Free Report) is a cannabis financial services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.2% downward over the last 60 days.

AIA Group Limited (AAGIY - Free Report) is a life insurance based financial services provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 16.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (ALEX - Free Report) is a real estate investment trust. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 12.8% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (ALEX) - free report >>

AIA (AAGIY) - free report >>

AFC Gamma Inc. (AFCG) - free report >>

Published in

finance