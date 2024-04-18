Back to top

Comerica (CMA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Comerica Incorporated (CMA - Free Report) reported $784 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 20.8%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $2.39 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $807.57 million, representing a surprise of -2.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +14.16%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.13.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Comerica performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net interest margin: 2.8% versus the seven-analyst average estimate of 2.8%.
  • Average Balance - Total earning assets: $75.81 billion versus $74.97 billion estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Efficiency Ratio: 76.9% versus 72% estimated by seven analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs (recoveries)/Average total loans: 0.1% versus 0.2% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Total nonperforming assets: $217 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $180.33 million.
  • Tier 1 capital ratio: 12% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 11.1%.
  • Total capital ratio: 14% versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13.3%.
  • Total nonperforming loans: $217 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $181.50 million.
  • Net interest income: $548 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $533.50 million.
  • Total noninterest income: $236 million compared to the $276.32 million average estimate based on seven analysts.
  • Service charges on deposit accounts: $45 million compared to the $44.30 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Commercial lending fees: $16 million compared to the $16.40 million average estimate based on five analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Comerica here>>>

Shares of Comerica have returned -3.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

