Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Infosys (INFY) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Infosys (INFY - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.56 billion, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.23, compared to $0.18 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.49 billion, representing a surprise of +1.62%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +35.29%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.17.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Infosys performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Employee Metrics - Sales & Support: 17,426 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 13,226.
  • Utilization - Including trainees - Consolidated: 82% versus 81.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Utilization - Excluding trainees - Consolidated: 83.5% versus 83.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Infosys here>>>

Shares of Infosys have returned -10.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


American Noble Gas Inc. (INFY) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise