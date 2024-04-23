We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
TransMedics (TMDX) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
TransMedics (TMDX - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $84.74, moving +0.69% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.87% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.
Shares of the medical technology company witnessed a gain of 18.77% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Medical sector with its loss of 6.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of TransMedics in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 30, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.05, indicating a 37.5% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $83.32 million, up 100.52% from the year-ago period.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of -$0.14 per share and a revenue of $367.24 million, demonstrating changes of +81.82% and +51.99%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for TransMedics. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 39.73% upward. TransMedics presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).
The Medical - Instruments industry is part of the Medical sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 98, placing it within the top 39% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TMDX in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.