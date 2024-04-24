Back to top

City Holding (CHCO) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, City Holding (CHCO - Free Report) reported revenue of $72.6 million, up 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.97, compared to $2.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.60% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $71.45 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84, the EPS surprise was +7.07%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how City Holding performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 48.5% versus 49.7% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Interest Margin: 4% versus 3.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interest-earning assets - Total - Average balance: $5.57 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $5.52 billion.
  • Total Non-Interest Income: $17.95 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $17.61 million.
Shares of City Holding have returned +1.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

