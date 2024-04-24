We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fiserv (FI) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Revenues Miss
Fiserv, Inc. (FI - Free Report) has reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, while revenues missed the mark.
FI’s adjusted earnings per share (excluding 65 cents from non-recurring items) of $1.9 beat the consensus mark by 6.2% and increased 19% year over year. Adjusted revenues of $4.5 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin and decreased slightly on a year-over-year basis.
Other Quarterly Details
Processing and services’ revenues of $4 billion increased 8.3% year over year and met our estimate of $4 billion. Revenues in the Product segment were $883 million, up 1% from the year-ago quarter and missing our estimate of $888.9 million.
Revenues from Merchant Acceptance were $2.3 billion, up 12.9% from the year-ago figure, beating our estimate of $2 billion. The Financial Solutions segment reported revenues of $2.3 billion, a 2.8% increase from the year-ago figure and missing our estimate of $2.6 billion.
The adjusted operating margin for the Merchant acceptance segment was 35.8%, up from the year-ago figure of 34%. The adjusted operating margin for the Financial Solutions segment was 44.1% compared with the year-ago figure of 42.5%.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow
Fiserv exited the first quarter of 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $1.2 billion. The long-term debt was $23.8 billion. FI generated $831 million in net cash from operating activities, whereas its free cash flow was $454 million. Capital expenditure was $420 million. The company repurchased 10.2 million shares for $1.5 billion in the quarter.
2024 Guidance
Adjusted earnings per share are anticipated to be $8.6-$8.75 compared with $8.55-$8.7 previously. The Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings is pegged at $8.63 per share, lower than the mid-point ($8.68) of the company’s guided range. Fiserv anticipates earnings per share growth of 14-16%. FI expects total revenues to grow 6.5-8.5% year over year, whereas organic revenues are anticipated to rise 15-17%.
Fiserv currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Earnings Snapshot
Equifax Inc. (EFX - Free Report) reported mixed first-quarter 2024 results.
EFX’s adjusted earnings (excluding 50 cents from non-recurring items) were $1.5 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.2% and increasing 4.9% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.4 billion missed the consensus estimate by a slight margin but increased 6.7% from the year-ago quarter.
Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC - Free Report) reported impressive first-quarter 2024 results.
OMC’s earnings of $1.67 per share beat the consensus estimate by 9.9% and increased 7.1% year over year. Total revenues of $3.6 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and increased 5.4% year over year.