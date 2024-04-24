We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Here's Why Tyson Foods (TSN) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) closed at $60.98 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.61% move from the prior day. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.59%.
Shares of the meat producer witnessed a gain of 3.7% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its loss of 1.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.16%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Tyson Foods in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on May 6, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.35, indicating a 975% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $13.08 billion, indicating a 0.41% downward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $2.33 per share and a revenue of $52.76 billion, demonstrating changes of +73.88% and -0.23%, respectively, from the preceding year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Tyson Foods. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.96% lower. Currently, Tyson Foods is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Tyson Foods currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 26.01. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 22.12 for its industry.
Meanwhile, TSN's PEG ratio is currently 0.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Food - Meat Products industry had an average PEG ratio of 0.48.
The Food - Meat Products industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 8, finds itself in the top 4% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.