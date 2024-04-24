We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.3 billion, down 8.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.45, compared to $0.85 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.83% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $22.15 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.46, the EPS surprise was -2.17%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Tesla performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total vehicle deliveries: 386,810 versus 417,863 estimated by seven analysts on average.
- Other models deliveries: 17,027 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 18,327.
- Model 3/Y deliveries: 369,783 versus the five-analyst average estimate of 419,257.
- Storage deployed: 4,053 MWh compared to the 4,494.77 MWh average estimate based on two analysts.
- Revenues- Automotive sales: $16.46 billion versus $18.79 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -12.8% change.
- Revenues- Energy generation and storage: $1.64 billion compared to the $1.81 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +6.9% year over year.
- Revenues- Services and other: $2.29 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.22 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +24.6%.
- Revenues- Automotive regulatory credits: $442 million versus $404.41 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -15.2% change.
- Revenues- Automotive leasing: $476 million compared to the $480.86 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.6% year over year.
- Total Automotive Revenue: $17.38 billion versus $18.22 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13% change.
- Gross profit- Total Automotive: $3.21 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $3.03 billion.
- Gross profit- Services and other: $81 million compared to the $94.65 million average estimate based on five analysts.
Shares of Tesla have returned -17.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.