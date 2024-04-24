We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why Bank OZK (OZK) is a Top Dividend Stock for Your Portfolio
Getting big returns from financial portfolios, whether through stocks, bonds, ETFs, other securities, or a combination of all, is an investor's dream. But when you're an income investor, your primary focus is generating consistent cash flow from each of your liquid investments.
While cash flow can come from bond interest or interest from other types of investments, income investors hone in on dividends. A dividend is that coveted distribution of a company's earnings paid out to shareholders, and investors often view it by its dividend yield, a metric that measures the dividend as a percent of the current stock price. Many academic studies show that dividends account for significant portions of long-term returns, with dividend contributions exceeding one-third of total returns in many cases.
Bank OZK in Focus
Bank OZK (OZK - Free Report) is headquartered in Little Rock, and is in the Finance sector. The stock has seen a price change of -7.53% since the start of the year. The bank is currently shelling out a dividend of $0.39 per share, with a dividend yield of 3.39%. This compares to the Banks - Northeast industry's yield of 3.25% and the S&P 500's yield of 1.59%.
Looking at dividend growth, the company's current annualized dividend of $1.56 is up 9.9% from last year. Bank OZK has increased its dividend 5 times on a year-over-year basis over the last 5 years for an average annual increase of 10.21%. Future dividend growth will depend on earnings growth as well as payout ratio, which is the proportion of a company's annual earnings per share that it pays out as a dividend. Bank OZK's current payout ratio is 25%. This means it paid out 25% of its trailing 12-month EPS as dividend.
OZK is expecting earnings to expand this fiscal year as well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 is $6.04 per share, which represents a year-over-year growth rate of 2.90%.
Bottom Line
From greatly improving stock investing profits and reducing overall portfolio risk to providing tax advantages, investors like dividends for a variety of different reasons. But, not every company offers a quarterly payout.
Big, established firms that have more secure profits are often seen as the best dividend options, but it's fairly uncommon to see high-growth businesses or tech start-ups offer their stockholders a dividend. Income investors must be conscious of the fact that high-yielding stocks tend to struggle during periods of rising interest rates. That said, they can take comfort from the fact that OZK is not only an attractive dividend play, but is also a compelling investment opportunity with a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).