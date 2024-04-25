Back to top

CACI International (CACI) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, CACI International (CACI - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.94 billion, up 11.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.74, compared to $4.92 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.08% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.52, the EPS surprise was +3.99%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how CACI International performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Revenue - Organic Growth (YOY): 10% versus 6.9% estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Expertise: $916.96 million versus $864.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.9% change.
  • Revenues by Expertise or Technology- Technology: $1.02 billion versus $988.98 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Commercial and other: $103.98 million compared to the $104.70 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.6% year over year.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Federal Civilian Agencies: $381.21 million compared to the $379.50 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.2% year over year.
  • Revenues by Customer Group- Department of Defense: $1.45 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.37 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.
Shares of CACI International have returned +2.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

