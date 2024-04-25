Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Carter Bankshares (CARE) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Carter Bankshares, Inc. (CARE - Free Report) reported $33.46 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 26.5%. EPS of $0.24 for the same period compares to $0.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $32.79 million, representing a surprise of +2.06%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +140.00%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.10.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carter Bankshares performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Efficiency Ratio: 78.5% compared to the 85.7% average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Net Interest Margin: 2.6% versus 2.5% estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Net charge-offs to average loans: 0.1% versus 0.1% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total interest-earning assets-Average: $4.43 billion versus $4.46 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Noninterest Income: $5.05 million versus $4.99 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Insurance Commissions: $0.61 million compared to the $0.31 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Debit card interchange fees: $2.09 million compared to the $2.08 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Bank owned life insurance income: $0.35 million versus $0.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Service charges, commissions and fees: $1.88 million versus $1.88 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Carter Bankshares have returned -7.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

