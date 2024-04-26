Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Fair Isaac (FICO) Q2 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported revenue of $433.81 million, up 14.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $6.14, compared to $4.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.85% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $425.94 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $5.80, the EPS surprise was +5.86%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software: $177.18 million compared to the $181.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +14.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Software: $196.92 million versus $206.40 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Scores: $236.89 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $222.50 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.3%.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $19.74 million compared to the $25.05 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -27.3% year over year.
Shares of Fair Isaac have returned -5.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

