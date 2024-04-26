Back to top

Aon (AON) Q1 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

Aon (AON - Free Report) reported $4.07 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.1%. EPS of $5.66 for the same period compares to $5.17 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.12 billion, representing a surprise of -1.29%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -3.41%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $5.86.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Aon performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Commercial Risk Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 3% compared to the 4.1% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Reinsurance Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 7% versus 7.3% estimated by six analysts on average.
  • Wealth Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 4% versus the six-analyst average estimate of 4.2%.
  • Consolidated - Organic Revenue Growth: 5% compared to the 5.9% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Health Solutions - Organic Revenue Growth: 6% compared to the 8.4% average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenue- Reinsurance Solutions: $1.17 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.18 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.4%.
  • Revenue- Health Solutions: $733 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $731.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.2%.
  • Revenue- Commercial Risk Solutions: $1.81 billion compared to the $1.86 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +1.7% year over year.
  • Revenue- Wealth Solutions: $370 million versus $363.67 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.7% change.
  • Revenue- Intersegment elimination: -$8 million versus -$4.95 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60% change.
Shares of Aon have returned -8.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -3.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

