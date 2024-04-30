Back to top

Ahead of Ametek (AME) Q1 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Ametek (AME - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $1.59 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 6.7%. Revenues are expected to be $1.78 billion, up 11.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Ametek metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Electronic Instruments' to come in at $1.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +6.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- Electro mechanical' reaching $589.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of +22.9% year over year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Income- Electronic Instruments' will reach $318.10 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $309.75 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Electromechanical' at $138.42 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $120.50 million.

