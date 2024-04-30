We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q1 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates
Wall Street analysts expect Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.1%. Revenues are expected to be $119.59 million, up 13.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Hercules Capital metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total Fee Income' reaching $4.76 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $5.19 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Total Interest Income' will reach $114.84 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $99.90 million.
The consensus estimate for 'Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' stands at $114.14 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $98.78 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments' should come in at $4.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.17 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Hercules Capital here>>>
Shares of Hercules Capital have demonstrated returns of +3.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), HTGC is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>