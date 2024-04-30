Back to top

Flowserve (FLS) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Flowserve (FLS - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.09 billion, up 10.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.58, compared to $0.40 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +4.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.04 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.47, the EPS surprise was +23.40%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Flowserve performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- FPD: $768.76 million compared to the $738.76 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +9.8% year over year.
  • Sales- FCD: $318.72 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $299.40 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +13.2%.
  • Intersegment sales- Eliminations and All Other: -$2.44 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.25 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +70.8%.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FCD: $35.59 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.31 million.
  • Segment operating income- Eliminations and All Other: -$32.52 million compared to the -$37.59 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Adjusted Operating Income- FPD: $114.98 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $97.41 million.
Shares of Flowserve have returned +2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

