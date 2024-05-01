Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Clean Harbors (CLH) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Read MoreHide Full Article

Clean Harbors (CLH - Free Report) reported $1.38 billion in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.3%. EPS of $1.29 for the same period compares to $1.36 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.76% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.16, the EPS surprise was +11.21%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Clean Harbors performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Direct Revenues- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $204.08 million compared to the $209.94 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -13.7% year over year.
  • Direct Revenues- Environmental Services: $1.17 billion versus $1.12 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.5% change.
  • Direct Revenues- Corporate Items: $0.10 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $0.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -4.7%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions: $29.70 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $35.20 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Corporate Items: -$64.08 million versus -$60.65 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Environmental Services: $264.48 million compared to the $245.93 million average estimate based on four analysts.
View all Key Company Metrics for Clean Harbors here>>>

Shares of Clean Harbors have returned -3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Clean Harbors, Inc. (CLH) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise