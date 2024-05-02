Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Advanced Energy (AEIS) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Advanced Energy Industries (AEIS - Free Report) reported $327.48 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 23%. EPS of $0.58 for the same period compares to $1.24 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -8.35% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $357.3 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.71, the EPS surprise was -18.31%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Energy performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Semiconductor Equipment: $179.90 million compared to the $166.67 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.4% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Industrial & Medical: $83.42 million versus $106.48 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -32.2% change.
  • Net Sales- Data Center Computing: $41.90 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $48.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -29.8%.
  • Net Sales- Telecom & Networking: $22.25 million versus $35.83 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -53.8% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Advanced Energy here>>>

Shares of Advanced Energy have returned -2.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (AEIS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise