Compared to Estimates, AtriCure (ATRC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, AtriCure (
ATRC Quick Quote ATRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.85 million, up 16.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.52 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
United States Revenue- Pain management: $12.74 million versus $12.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change. International Revenue- Pain management: $0.94 million versus $0.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +311% change. United States Revenue- Total ablation: $54.36 million compared to the $51.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year. International Revenue- Total ablation: $7.65 million compared to the $10.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year. United States Revenue- Total: $90.25 million compared to the $89.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year. International Revenue- Appendage management: $7.65 million compared to the $6.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year. United States Revenue- Open ablation: $29.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%. International Revenue- Open ablation: $7.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $12.32 million compared to the $11.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year. International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $2.11 million versus $1.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change. United States Revenue- Appendage management: $35.89 million versus $37.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change. International Revenue- Total: $18.60 million versus $17.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change. View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>
Shares of AtriCure have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.
Image: Bigstock
Compared to Estimates, AtriCure (ATRC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics
For the quarter ended March 2024, AtriCure (ATRC - Free Report) reported revenue of $108.85 million, up 16.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at -$0.25, compared to -$0.23 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $106.52 million, representing a surprise of +2.19%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of -19.05%, with the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.21.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how AtriCure performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for AtriCure here>>>
- United States Revenue- Pain management: $12.74 million versus $12.55 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15.1% change.
- International Revenue- Pain management: $0.94 million versus $0.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +311% change.
- United States Revenue- Total ablation: $54.36 million compared to the $51.94 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +18.6% year over year.
- International Revenue- Total ablation: $7.65 million compared to the $10.76 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -18.5% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Total: $90.25 million compared to the $89.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.4% year over year.
- International Revenue- Appendage management: $7.65 million compared to the $6.99 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +29.1% year over year.
- United States Revenue- Open ablation: $29.30 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $28.33 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.5%.
- International Revenue- Open ablation: $7.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $8.24 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.
- United States Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $12.32 million compared to the $11.07 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +27.8% year over year.
- International Revenue- Minimally invasive ablation: $2.11 million versus $1.88 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.2% change.
- United States Revenue- Appendage management: $35.89 million versus $37.19 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11% change.
- International Revenue- Total: $18.60 million versus $17.75 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +21.5% change.
Shares of AtriCure have returned -11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.