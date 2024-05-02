Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Ingevity (NGVT) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended March 2024, Ingevity (NGVT - Free Report) reported revenue of $340.1 million, down 13.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.52, compared to $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $319.85 million, representing a surprise of +6.33%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +40.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.37.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ingevity performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Performance Chemicals: $147 million compared to the $121.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -20.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Advanced Polymer Technologies: $48 million versus $48.35 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Performance Materials: $145.10 million versus $149.55 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.6% change.
Shares of Ingevity have returned +10.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

