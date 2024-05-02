Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Vulcan (VMC) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended March 2024, Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.55 billion, down 6.3% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.80, compared to $0.95 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.18% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.53 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.76, the EPS surprise was +5.26%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Vulcan performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average unit sales price per ton - Aggregates (freight adjusted): $20.59 compared to the $20.53 average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Unit shipments - Aggregates: 48,100 KTon versus the five-analyst average estimate of 48,494.55 KTon.
  • Unit shipments - Asphalt mix: 2,100 KTon versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2,094.59 KTon.
  • Unit shipments - Ready-mixed concrete: 800 KCuYd versus 886.7 KCuYd estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average unit sales price per ton - Asphalt mix: $77.83 versus $76.45 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average unit sales price per cubic yard - Ready-mixed concrete: $182.73 compared to the $168.97 average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Net sales- Aggregates: $1.29 billion versus $1.31 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.2% change.
  • Net sales- Concrete: $148.30 million versus $171.41 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -48% change.
  • Net sales- Asphalt: $186.20 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $192.29 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +9.7%.
  • Net sales- Aggregates intersegment sales: -$80.10 million compared to the -$104.39 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -21.9% year over year.
  • Gross profit- Aggregates: $303.30 million compared to the $302.12 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Gross Profit- Asphalt: $4.70 million versus $2.46 million estimated by six analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for Vulcan here>>>

Shares of Vulcan have returned -3.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise