Compared to Estimates, Hercules Capital (HTGC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Hercules Capital (HTGC - Free Report) reported $121.55 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.7%. EPS of $0.50 for the same period compares to $0.47 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $119.59 million, representing a surprise of +1.65%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +4.17%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.48.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Hercules Capital performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Fee Income: $5.77 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $4.76 million.
  • Total Interest Income: $115.78 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $114.84 million.
  • Interest income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $112.82 million versus $114.14 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Interest income- Control investments: $2.96 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.24 million.
  • Fee Income- Non-control/Non-affiliate investments: $5.74 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $4.03 million.
Shares of Hercules Capital have returned +5.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

