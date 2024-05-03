See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Online Retail ETF (ONLN) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 41% from its 52-week low price of $28.50/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
ONLN in Focus
ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on companies that reshape the retail space. It charges 58 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The online retail corner of the broad consumer discretionary sector has been an area to watch lately, given the robust first-quarter 2024 results from Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . The e-commerce giant beat both earnings and revenue estimates driven by growth in its advertising and AI-powered cloud computing business. Amazon makes up for the top firm in ONLN with 24% of assets.
More Gains Ahead?
ONLN might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 38.70 and a higher 20-day volatility of 26%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.