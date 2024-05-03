Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Online Retail ETF (ONLN) Hits New 52-Week High

Read MoreHide Full Article

For investors seeking momentum, ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN - Free Report) is probably on the radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up about 41% from its 52-week low price of $28.50/share.

But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:

ONLN in Focus

ProShares Online Retail ETF offers exposure to companies that principally sell online or through other non-store channels and then zeroes in on companies that reshape the retail space. It charges 58 bps in annual fees (see: all the Consumer Discretionary ETFs here).

Why the Move?

The online retail corner of the broad consumer discretionary sector has been an area to watch lately, given the robust first-quarter 2024 results from Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) . The e-commerce giant beat both earnings and revenue estimates driven by growth in its advertising and AI-powered cloud computing business. Amazon makes up for the top firm in ONLN with 24% of assets.

More Gains Ahead?

ONLN might remain strong, given a weighted alpha of 38.70 and a higher 20-day volatility of 26%. There is definitely still some promise for investors who want to ride on this surging ETF.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) - free report >>

ProShares Online Retail ETF (ONLN) - free report >>

Published in

etfs retail