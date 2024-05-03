Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Trimble (TRMB) Q1 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

Trimble Navigation (TRMB - Free Report) reported $953.3 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 4.1%. EPS of $0.64 for the same period compares to $0.72 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.49% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $921.15 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.59, the EPS surprise was +8.47%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Trimble performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR): $2.03 billion versus $2.02 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Subscription and services: $586.20 million compared to the $517.79 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenues- Product: $367.10 million compared to the $401.88 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -15.5% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Trimble here>>>

Shares of Trimble have returned -2.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -2.7% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Trimble Inc. (TRMB) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise