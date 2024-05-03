Ameren Corporation ( AEE Quick Quote AEE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 98 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share by 10.1%. The reported figure also decreased 2% year over year. The year-over-year decline in the bottom line was owing to higher operations and maintenance expenses at Ameren Missouri, which included a charge related to the Rush Island Energy Center litigation, higher interest expenses at Ameren Missouri, lower tax benefits at Ameren Parent and a lower return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution. Total Revenues
Ameren (AEE) Q1 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Down Y/Y
Ameren Corporation (AEE - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 earnings of 98 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.09 per share by 10.1%. The reported figure also decreased 2% year over year.
The year-over-year decline in the bottom line was owing to higher operations and maintenance expenses at Ameren Missouri, which included a charge related to the Rush Island Energy Center litigation, higher interest expenses at Ameren Missouri, lower tax benefits at Ameren Parent and a lower return on equity at Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution.
Ameren Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise
Ameren Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ameren Corporation Quote
Total Revenues
Total revenues came in at $1.82 billion in the reported quarter, down 11.9% year over year. Revenues also missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.20 billion by 17.5%.
Highlights of the Release
Ameren’s total electricity sales volumes increased 1.6% to 17,140 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) in the first quarter compared with 16,865 million kWh in the year-ago period. Gas volumes remained flat at 68 million dekatherms compared with the prior-year period.
Total operating expenses were $1.45 billion, down 15.5% year over year. The company’s interest expenses in the fourth quarter totaled $154 million compared with the prior-year quarter’s $127 million.
Segmental Results
The Ameren Missouri segment reported earnings of $25 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $28 million a year ago. The year-over-year decline was due to milder winter temperatures compared to the year-ago period and higher operations and maintenance expenses.
The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment reported earnings of $56 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $61 million a year ago. The decline was driven by a lower allowed return on equity for 2024 under the new multi-year rate plan.
The Ameren Illinois Natural Gas segment reported earnings of $106 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $87 million in the prior year. The year-over-year increase can be attributed to new delivery service rates and rate design effective Nov 28, 2023.
The Ameren Transmission segment reported earnings of $72 million in the first quarter of 2024 compared with $71 million in the prior year, driven by increased earnings on infrastructure investments.
Financial Condition
Ameren reported cash and cash equivalents of $85 million as of Mar 31, 2024 compared with $25 million at the end of 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, the long-term debt totaled $15.17 billion compared with $15.12 billion as of Dec 31, 2023.
As of Mar 31, 2024, the cash flow from operating activities amounted to $492 million compared with $496 million in the previous year.
Guidance
Ameren reiterated its 2024 guidance. It still expects to generate earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $4.52-$4.72. Currently, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 earnings is pegged at $4.59 per share, which is below the midpoint of the company’s guided range.
Zacks Rank
Ameren currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Recent Utility Releases
American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted EPS of $1.27, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.30 by 2.3%. However, the bottom line improved 14.4% from $1.11 recorded in the year-ago quarter.
AEP’s first-quarter operating revenues of $5.03 billion lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.29 billion by 5.4%. However, the reported figure rose 7.1% from the year-ago quarter’s level of $4.69 billion.
CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (CNP - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of 55 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 51 cents by 7.8%. The bottom line improved 10% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of 50 cents per share.
CNP generated revenues of $2.62 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.82 billion by 7%. The top line also came in 5.7% lower than the year-ago quarter’s reported figure of $2.78 billion.
Edison International (EIX - Free Report) reported first-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings of $1.13 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.12 by 0.9%. The bottom line also increased 3.7% from $1.09 in the year-ago quarter.
EIX’s first-quarter operating revenues totaled $4.08 billion, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.14 billion by 1.6%. However, the top line increased 2.8% from the year-ago quarter’s figure of $3.97 billion.