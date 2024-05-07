NiSource (NI) to Post Q1 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

NiSource ( NI Quick Quote NI - Free Report) is scheduled to release first-quarter 2024 results on May 8, before market open. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 1.9% in the last reported quarter. Let’s discuss the factors that are likely to be reflected in the upcoming quarterly results. Factors to Consider
NiSource’s Sugar Creek facility added an additional generating capacity in January 2024, which is expected to have boosted the total electricity generation outcome. This must have positively impacted the first-quarter earnings.
The company’s revenues are also likely to have benefited from the new natural gas and electric rates that were implemented during the previous quarters in its service territories and capital programs. Flat operation and maintenance expenses are expected to have boosted the company’s earnings. However, higher depreciation & amortization expenses and operating costs might have offset some of these positives. Q1 Expectations
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 81 cents per share, implying a year-over-year increase of 5.2%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pinned at $2.07 billion, indicating an increase of 5.1% from the year-ago reported number.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for total gas distribution sales and transportation is pegged at 322 million dekatherms (MMDth), up 3.2% year over year. The consensus estimate for total electric sales is pinned at 3,670 gigawatt-hour, up 2.4% from the year-earlier figure. What Our Quantitative Model Predicts
Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for NiSource this time around. The combination of a positive
Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here as you will see below. Earnings ESP: The company’s Earnings ESP is +1.24%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter. Zacks Rank: Currently, NiSource carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks #1 Rank stocks here. Other Stocks to Consider
Investors may also consider the following players from the same
sector as these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat this reporting cycle. Clean Energy Fuels ( CLNE Quick Quote CLNE - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter earnings on May 9. It has an Earnings ESP of +6.25% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings remained unchanged in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $106.63 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities ( AQN Quick Quote AQN - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 results on May 10. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.27% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for first-quarter earnings has decreased 21% in the past 60 days. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for sales is pinned at $807 million. Consolidated Water ( CWCO Quick Quote CWCO - Free Report) is likely to come up with an earnings beat when it reports first-quarter 2024 earnings on May 15. It has an Earnings ESP of +2.56% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. CWCO’s long-term (three to five years) earnings growth rate is 8%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has decreased 2.5% in the past 30 days. Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.
Image: Bigstock
NiSource, Inc Price and EPS Surprise
NiSource, Inc price-eps-surprise | NiSource, Inc Quote
