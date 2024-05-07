Back to top

Air Transport Services (ATSG) Q1 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended March 2024, Air Transport Services (ATSG - Free Report) reported revenue of $485.52 million, down 3.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.16, compared to $0.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $484.23 million, representing a surprise of +0.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +23.08%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.13.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Air Transport Services performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- ACMI Services: $323.82 million versus $321.94 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.1% change.
  • Revenues- Other Activities: $109.04 million versus $111.71 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.4% change.
  • Revenues- CAM: $105.55 million compared to the $109.06 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -5.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Eliminate internal revenues: -$52.90 million versus -$59.10 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -5% change.
  • Revenues- CAM- Lease incentive amortization: -$3.10 million compared to the -$3.43 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -38.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- CAM- Aircraft leasing and related revenues: $108.65 million compared to the $113.41 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -7.2% year over year.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- CAM: $13.41 million compared to the $14.71 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- Other Activities: $2.31 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$1.65 million.
  • Pre-Tax Earnings- ACMI Services: -$3.49 million versus $1.21 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of Air Transport Services have returned +1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -1.6% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

