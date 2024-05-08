We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Wynn (WYNN) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
For the quarter ended March 2024, Wynn Resorts (WYNN - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.86 billion, up 30.9% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.59, compared to $0.29 in the year-ago quarter.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.77 billion, representing a surprise of +5.05%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.19%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.43.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Wynn performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Table Drop - Las Vegas Operations: $604.17 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $640.07 million.
- Room occupancy rate - Wynn Las Vegas: 88% compared to the 91.6% average estimate based on three analysts.
- Average daily room rate - Wynn Las Vegas: $595 versus the three-analyst average estimate of $542.09.
- Slot Machine Handle - Las Vegas Operations: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Operating revenues- Encore Boston Harbor: $217.78 million compared to the $215.08 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.7% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Las Vegas Operations: $636.55 million compared to the $616.30 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +8.5% year over year.
- Operating revenues- Wynn Macau: $411.74 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $351.76 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +78.5%.
- Operating revenues- Wynn Palace: $586.90 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $534.70 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.9%.
- Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Rooms: $20.78 million versus $19.03 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Encore Boston Harbor- Operating revenues- Casino: $166.17 million versus $167.77 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Rooms: $224.08 million versus $214.97 million estimated by three analysts on average.
- Las Vegas Operations- Operating revenues- Casino: $135.16 million compared to the $160.67 million average estimate based on three analysts.
Shares of Wynn have returned -7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.