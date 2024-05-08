Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Intapp (INTA) Q3 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended March 2024, Intapp (INTA - Free Report) reported revenue of $110.64 million, up 20.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.14, compared to $0.03 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $108.18 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.07, the EPS surprise was +100.00%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Intapp performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total ARR: $382.70 million compared to the $374.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Cloud annual recurring revenue (Cloud ARR): $274.20 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $267.02 million.
  • Number of Clients: 2,450 versus 2,445 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Total Recurring Revenues: $97.34 million compared to the $94.69 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Professional Services: $13.30 million versus $13.49 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.3% change.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- Subscription license: $16.52 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $14.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +21.7%.
  • Total Recurring Revenues- SaaS and support: $80.82 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $80.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22.4%.
Shares of Intapp have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

